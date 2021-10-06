Carla Bruni at the top: she shares photos of her crazy evening well surrounded

Star of this Paris Fashion Week, Carla Bruni and of all the parades and all the evenings. And on her Instagram account, she did not fail to share a few pictures of a good time spent with friends.

Paris Fashion Week is impossible without it. If she is now (almost) retired from the podiums, Carla Bruni is one of those personalities without whom the evenings of the Fashion sphere cannot take place in her absence, she who is generally the star of the front rows and unmissable events. Thus, after having paraded for Balmain on the occasion of the ten years of Olivier Rousteing at the head of the French fashion house, the wife of Nicolas Sarkozy, of whom she is the unwavering support, went to change her mind after the verdict of justice towards her husband, during a evening organized by photographer Mert Alas, from the duo Mert & Marcus, which he formed with Marcus Piggot.

“Thank you darling @mertalas for inviting me to your big party”, thus wrote Carla Bruni in the legend of several photos of the evening, where we see her surrounded by the top of fashion, from Kate Moss to Naomi Campbell through Joan Smalls, Riccardo Tisci, Karlie Kloss and Natalia Vodianova. A return to her other family, that of fashion, which she never fails to meet at each Fashion Week, where she is always present at the parades as for those of Saint Laurent, but also Etam. A delicate attention from the wife of Nicolas Sarkozy, which proves that even if she stopped her modeling career, announced in 1997 to devote herself to music.

Carla Bruni back on the podiums

But ten years spent in modeling seem to have left its mark on the singer, who in 2013 announced a return to the fashion world by becoming the face of the Bulgari jewelry brand. After which, she accepted a few shoots for fashion houses, but above all, to return to the catwalks to pay tribute to designers, as was the case in 2017 during a Versace fashion show in tribute to Gianni Versace. The fashion designer, who was murdered in 1997 in front of his house in Palm Beach, Florida, was a close friend of Carla Bruni who does not fail to have a thought for him on each of her birthdays. And recently, she reserved the same honor for Olivier Rousteing, to salute his work at Balmain.

