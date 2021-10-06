Chancellor Sebastian Kurz targeted by corruption investigation

“Nine other suspects, as well as three organizations” are also concerned for various corruption offenses related to this case, the prosecution said in a statement.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, under investigation, is suspected of having used government funds to secure favorable media coverage, the prosecution said on Wednesday (October 6th).

“Sebastian Kurz and nine other suspects, as well as three organizations“Are the subject of an investigation for various corruption offenses related to this case, said the prosecution in a statement, after a series of searches.

The premises of the Ministry of Finance are among the places targeted, as well as the chancellery, according to Austrian media. Between 2016 and 2018, “Ministry resources were used to fund partially manipulated opinion polls that served an exclusively partisan political interest“, Estimates the prosecution.





At that time, Sebastian Kurz was not yet chancellor, but was participating in the government. According to prosecutors, a media group allegedly “received paymentsIn exchange for the publication of these popularity surveys. The company in question was widely identified in the Austrian media as the tabloid Österreich.

Sebastian Kurz is already under investigation for making false statements to a parliamentary committee on corruption, but he has not been charged at this point.

