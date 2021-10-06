change of look for his next film (PHOTO)

The trailer for Wolf, a new movie starring Lily-Rose Depp, caused a surprise when it revealed a change in the look of Vanessa Paradis’ daughter.
When she is not running the Chanel shows, Lily-Rose Depp pursues a promising career as an actress. At 22, she can boast of having already two César nominations for best female hope, one for The dancer in 2017 and the other for Faithful man in 2019. Perfectly bilingual, the daughter of Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp also turns in international productions like Travelers, the latest film by Neil Burger (Divergent), however, went unnoticed in theaters when it was released in May 2021. It was also during the promotion of the latter that the actress mentioned the possibility of filming again with her illustrious father, with whom she had started his career in 2014 in Tusk by Kevin Smith: “It’s really not something that I consider a priority. What interests me is the kind of character I can play, the story and everything. I think when the cast starts to come together. drawing, you also have to consider other parameters. But yes, I like working with great actors and my father is one of them. “
A film to scream?
One way to show that Lily-Rose Depp is now flying on her own and that her choices are hers. His next project, titled Wolf, confirms that the young woman wants to take risks: directed by the British Nathalie Biancheri, this independent film revisits the myth of the werewolf under the guise of realistic drama. The pitch: in a center for people with dissociative identity disorders, Jacob (George MacKay, seen in the war film 1917), a young man persuaded to be a wolf prisoner of a human body, meets the mysterious Wildcat (Lily-Rose Depp), a young woman convinced to be in reality a wild cat. Forced by their families to comply with these “curative” therapies, they will try together to flee this sinister institution. Wolf (not to be confused with the 1994 film of the same name starring Jack Nicholson) premiered at the last Toronto Film Festival and was well received.
Lily-Rose Depp in feline mood
Unveiled this Wednesday, the trailer for Wolf reveals a somewhat metamorphosed Lily-Rose Depp: no more open forehead and blonde hair, Vanessa Paradis’ daughter has opted for bangs and a hair color that draws towards raven black, undoubtedly more in keeping with the inner torments of his character. In one of the sequences of the film, the actress is decked out with whiskers reminiscent of a cat. To discover Wolf in France, you have to be patient since no release date is planned for the moment. The film will be released on December 3 in the United States. Here is the trailer: