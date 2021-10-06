Charlene of Monaco back soon? These reassuring news given by Prince Albert

For 9 months, Charlene of Monaco has been stranded in South Africa because of health problems that do not allow her to fly. Only, Tuesday, October 5, 2021, her husband assured, on RMC, that she would soon be back in Monaco.
There have been many doubts and questions since Charlene of Monaco has been stranded in South Africa for nine months. After having been victim of a serious ENT infection, she was unable to fly and therefore to return home, to Monaco. While she had assured during the summer that she could undoubtedly find his family as early as October 2021, Tuesday, October 5, Prince Albert made statements to this effect on RMC. “She is better, it was also complicated for her because different problems affected her“, he thus assured.”She is still in South Africa but will be back very soon, we have to check in with the doctors in a few days“, he continued.
A statement that should silence the rumors of a possible separation of the princely couple. Indeed, for many close to the Monegasque family, if Charlene of Monaco could not reach the Rock, it is because she just did not want to. Only, on many occasions, she took the floor to recall how much her husband was her pillar and that he was always there for her. In August 2021, he had also traveled to South Africa with their two children, so that she could take advantage of them and that they benefit from each other.
Charlene of Monaco must be eager to reunite with her little family
During these last months, Charlene of Monaco suffered a lot and had to undergo many surgeries to cure his infection. Only, she multiplied the relapses and saw her stay lengthen considerably. This time around, the news could be better and she could finally reunite with her dearly missed little family. She looks forward to being able to enjoy her children every day.
Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge
© Bruno Bebert
2/21 –
Prince Albert and Charlene of Monaco
Prince Albert and Charlene of Monaco had to face the distance.
© Bruno Bebert
3/21 –
Charlene of Monaco
Charlene from Monaco suffers from an ENT infection.
© Bruno Bebert
4/21 –
Prince Albert and Charlene of Monaco
Prince Albert and Charlene of Monaco accomplices.
© Bruno Bebert
5/21 –
Prince Albert and Charlene of Monaco
Prince Albert and Charlene of Monaco during a Grand Prix.
© Claudia Albuquerque
6/21 –
Prince Albert and Charlene of Monaco
Prince Albert and Charlene of Monaco should meet again very soon.
© Claudia Albuquerque
7/21 –
Prince Albert and Charlene of Monaco
Prince Albert and Charlene of Monaco at a gala.
© Bruno Bebert
8/21 –
Prince Albert and Charlene of Monaco
Prince Albert and Charlene of Monaco on the Rock.
© Olivier Huitel
9/21 –
Charlene of Monaco
Charlene of Monaco during an event.
© Olivier Huitel
10/21 –
Prince Albert and Charlene of Monaco
Prince Albert and Charlene of Monaco communicate a lot.
© Olivier Huitel
11/21 –
Charlene of Monaco
Charlene of Monaco is stranded in South Africa.
© Bruno Bebert
12/21 –
Prince Albert and Charlene of Monaco
Prince Albert and Charlene of Monaco have two children.
© Norbert Scanella
13/21 –
Prince Albert and Charlene of Monaco
Prince Albert and Charlene of Monaco are parents.
© Bruno Bebert
14/21 –
Prince Albert and Charlene of Monaco
Prince Albert and Charlene of Monaco in front of the photographers.
© Dominique Jacovides
15/21 –
Prince Albert and Charlene of Monaco
Prince Albert and Charlene of Monaco with their family.
© Claudia Albuquerque
16/21 –
Prince Albert and Charlene of Monaco
Prince Albert and Charlene of Monaco participate in many events.
© Bruno Bebert
17/21 –
Prince Albert and Charlene of Monaco
Prince Albert and Charlene of Monaco during the Tour de France.
© Bruno Bebert
18/21 –
Prince Albert and Charlene of Monaco
Prince Albert and Charlene of Monaco during the Covid-19 crisis.
© Bruno Bebert
19/21 –
Princess Charlene of Monaco (with a new haircut) during the traditional Tree of
Princess Charlene of Monaco (with a new hairstyle) during the traditional Christmas Tree at the Prince’s Palace in Monaco in COVID-19 mode, December 16, 2020 © Bruno Bebert / Pool Monaco / Bestimage
© Bruno Bebert
20/21 –
Prince Albert and Charlene of Monaco
Prince Albert and Charlene of Monaco happy together.
© Claudia Albuquerque
21/21 –
Prince Albert and Charlene of Monaco
Prince Albert and Charlene of Monaco during Christmas celebrations.