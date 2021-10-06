Charlene of Monaco back soon? These reassuring news given by Prince Albert

For 9 months, Charlene of Monaco has been stranded in South Africa because of health problems that do not allow her to fly. Only, Tuesday, October 5, 2021, her husband assured, on RMC, that she would soon be back in Monaco.

There have been many doubts and questions since Charlene of Monaco has been stranded in South Africa for nine months. After having been victim of a serious ENT infection, she was unable to fly and therefore to return home, to Monaco. While she had assured during the summer that she could undoubtedly find his family as early as October 2021, Tuesday, October 5, Prince Albert made statements to this effect on RMC. “She is better, it was also complicated for her because different problems affected her“, he thus assured.”She is still in South Africa but will be back very soon, we have to check in with the doctors in a few days“, he continued.

A statement that should silence the rumors of a possible separation of the princely couple. Indeed, for many close to the Monegasque family, if Charlene of Monaco could not reach the Rock, it is because she just did not want to. Only, on many occasions, she took the floor to recall how much her husband was her pillar and that he was always there for her. In August 2021, he had also traveled to South Africa with their two children, so that she could take advantage of them and that they benefit from each other.

Charlene of Monaco must be eager to reunite with her little family

During these last months, Charlene of Monaco suffered a lot and had to undergo many surgeries to cure his infection. Only, she multiplied the relapses and saw her stay lengthen considerably. This time around, the news could be better and she could finally reunite with her dearly missed little family. She looks forward to being able to enjoy her children every day.

