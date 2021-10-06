Charlotte Casiraghi sober and elegant: this very natural look at the Chanel show

Invited to the Chanel show as an ambassador and spokesperson for the fashion house, Charlotte Casiraghi caused a sensation in a dress embroidered with flowers on the sleeves for a touch of fantasy on a sober look.

Back in the 1990s for Chanel. To close this Paris Fashion Week, the fashion house managed by Virginie Viard since the disappearance of Karl Lagerfeld in 2019, had bet on a parade from another time at the Grand Palais Éphémère, to compensate for the closure of the Grand Palais for work. A spring-summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection, which was presented on a central podium in a sober setting, surrounded by photographers with for only fantasy a black and white photo of the model Vivienne Rohner, with in the front row, the faithful muses and buyers of the house. Among them, Kristen Stewart, Lily-Rose Depp, but also Charlotte casiraghi, in style for the occasion.

Muse but above all spokesperson for Chanel since January 2021, Caroline de Monaco’s daughter is arrival wearing a white dress with balloon sleeves embroidered with flowers, from the Resort 2022 collection, accessorized with a pair of pointy heeled ankle boots. Chic with her little handbag, Charlotte Casiraghi had chosen a very fresh and simple beauty, with a perfect complexion and a slightly dewy mouth, the whole thing. with a long, slightly wavy bob. A very noticed appearance in the front row of the parade despite other prestigious guests, which shows more than ever her attachment to the fashion house, in which she now has a special place.

Charlotte Casiraghi, more than a muse for Chanel

Due to the friendship between his mother and Karl Lagerfeld, Charlotte casiraghi has in fact always been a loyal customer of the house of Chanel, for whom it developed “Rendez-vous littéraires rue Cambon” a few months ago, “a project perpetuating the unconditional love of Gabrielle Chanel and Karl Lagerfeld for literature”, during which a discussion is organized around a work between several personalities. It was also a way for her to pay tribute to her mother’s late friend, with whom she shared her love for books. “At 16-17 years old, I spent two summers at his home in Biarritz. He introduced me to Lou Andreas-Salomé, the poetry of Emily Dickinson and Rainer Maria Rilke”, she had confided, specifying that, at the end of this summer, Karl Lagerfeld had not stopped sending him “supercomplicated German philosophy books, translations of untraceable works”.

