cheapest stations in no

MENU. Gasoline prices: the cheapest stations in our departments

Since the start of 2021, gasoline prices have been skyrocketing. And while the price of a liter of diesel is around 1.50 euros per liter, find the cheapest gas stations near you.

As gasoline prices soar across the country, refueling has become a major expense. And in these times of inflation, every euro counts. This is why it is always useful to find the cheapest gas station near your home.

The New Republic has listed the five cheapest stations as of October 5, 2021 from each of our departments according to the type of fuel you use: diesel, unleaded 95, unleaded, 98 or SP95-E10.

The prices mentioned in our article are the prices displayed at the pump as of October 5, according to the government’s fuel price barometer.

Unsurprisingly, almost all of these stations are those of the supermarkets and hypermarkets of the main cities in each department. Here is the detail.

READ ALSO. Gasoline: why are prices soaring and will it last?

In Center-Val de Loire

In the Indre

In the Indre, the cheapest diesel is at the station Buzanais Intermarch o the liter sells for 1.443 euros. Unleaded 95 is the cheapest Chateauroux, at the Carrefour Market, where it is displayed at 1.586 euros per liter. It is Intermarch d’Issoudun that unleaded 98 is at the lowest price (1.622 euro / L) and Leclerc d’Issoudun for the SP95-E10 (1,544 euro / L).

Overall, the cheapest station would be Intermarch d’Issoudun, which is in the five cheapest of the department for both diesel fuel, unleaded 95 and unleaded 98.

In Indre-et-Loire

Several stations currently charge the same price of 1.469 euros per liter of diesel: Auchan Tours, Super U Luynes, Intermarch Veretz and Carrefour Saint-Pierre-des-Corps.

Unleaded 95 is the cheapest at both stations Leclerc from Jou-ls-Tours (1,594 euro / L), the SP 98 Hyper U of Bourgueil (1,622 euro / L) and the SP 95-E10 at Super U of Chteau-La Vallire (1.525 euro / L).

the Leclerc de Jou, with three appearances in the department’s four top 5s seems the cheapest station, especially if you are driving in a petrol and not a diesel car.





In Loir-et-Cher

Is the Carrefour Market in Faverolles-sur-Cher that diesel is the cheapest with a price per pump of 1,468 euro / L. The Intermarch of Montoire-sur-le-Loir is the cheapest over the SP 95 (1,595) and the SP 95 E10 (1,543). It is Romorantin that the SP 98 is the cheapest with a price of 1.62 euro / L at Carrefour and Leclerc.

Present at the five cheapest stations for each of the fuels listed, the Intermarche of Montoire-sur-le-Loir seems, on average, own the service station with the lowest prices in Loir-et-Cher.

Details of the prices can be found in the map below. You can zoom in the map by clicking on the plus button. Legend: diesel fuel in yellow, SP 95 in green, SP 98 in blue and SP95-E10 in orange

In Poitou

In Deux-Svres

It is Niort-Aiffres Intermarch that diesel is the cheapest (1.464 euro / L). For the SP 95, it is the station of Carrefour Market in Saint-Jean d’Angely that the price is the lowest (1,598 euro / L). The Intermarch of Celles-sur-Belle offers the SP 98 1.606 euo / L and theLeclerc de Bressuire is the cheapest on the SP95-E10 (1,538 euro / L)

On average, with three out of four top 5 appearances, it is the Carrefour de Niort hypermarch which seems to charge the lowest prices.

READ ALSO. Gas station mistakenly displays € 1 diesel, motorists rush over

In Vienne

Supermarkets Leclerc of Poitiers and Bruxerolles offer diesel at the lowest price in Vienna (1.468 euro / L). the Leclerc de Bruxerolles is also the most advantageous on the SP 95 (1.595 euro / L) while that of Poitiers is the cheapest on the SP95-E10 (1,548). the Super U of Montmorillon offers the SP 98 at the lowest price.

Overall, it seems to be the Leclerc stations in Poitiers and Bruxerolles, which charge the most advantageous fuel prices in Vienne.