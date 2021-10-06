Cherki touched by Mbappé’s words!

Summoned for the first time with the Espoirs, Rayan Cherki responded to Kylian Mbappé, who spoke highly of him this week.

You have to believe that the cracks sniff each other from a distance. Kylian Mbappé can attest to this. Renowned for his gargantuan ambition, the Bondy prodigy remains above all a football fan. In an interview with L’Équipe, Mbappé thus confided to be a wise observer of Ligue 1. And among the players who caught his eye include two products of Lyon training: Amine Gouiri, today at Nice, and Rayan Cherki. “I am particularly OGC Nice. And (Amine) Gouiri, it’s not bad! He asserted himself. He had already had a good season last year and he confirms. Rayan Cherki is also a beautiful talent. It can grow this season“, Thus launched the Parisian in his interview with L’Équipe.





Cherki “talks often” with Mbappé

This media release obviously did not leave Rayan Cherki insensitive, especially as the nugget of Olympique Lyonnais saw its first international meeting with the France Espoirs team. ” It made me happy, I have the chance to speak with him quite often, we discuss everything and nothing and he gives me a lot of advice before the matches, explained the young 18-year-old striker, in remarks relayed by L’Équipe. I try to take whatever there is to take from the bigger ones. He spoke of Amine (Gouiri) also and we hope to be able to play at his side one day to take maximum pleasure. “

