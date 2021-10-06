Chris Marques (Dancing with the Stars) on the illness he suffered for ten years

Guest of Buzz TV of Figaro this Wednesday, October 6, while season 11 of Dance with the stars in full swing, Chris Marques has made rare confidences about the disease from which he has suffered for a long time.
Since the launch of Dance with the stars On TF1, Chris Marques has established himself in the hearts of viewers thanks to his always correct comments and his uncompromising notes, now his signature, but also his dynamic and lively personality. However, the one who is since the beginning of season 11 the last historical judge of the competition has not always been this ball of energy. From the age of 21 to 31, he suffered from a rare disease that caused him immense permanent fatigue. This Wednesday, October 6, in The Buzz TV of Figaro, he confided in this serious health problem.
“The mind escapes you”
In 1999, after a rehearsal session, Chris Marques found himself bedridden with fever and aches all over the place. After several months, the doctors finally put a diagnosis on his disease: he suffers from myalgic encephalomyelitis. “It should no longer be considered as a vast syndrome which brings together several diseases, such as fibromyalgia, encephalomyelitis …” explained the dancer, before adding that his affliction also had another name that he did not like at all, “Chronic Fatigue Syndrome”. The judge of Dance with the stars went on to say more about this disorder from which he suffered for ten years: “It manifests in a very simple way, it is intense pains throughout the body. For me, it also presented with a fever which rose to 40-41 ° for days and days. It is an inability to stay focused. The mind escapes you. And fatigue …“
“Fatigue that overwhelms you”
Chris Marques then describes the chronic exhaustion that has crippled him for a long time: “The problem with talking about fatigue is that people just imagine a little tiredness of ‘I woke up a little bit tired.’ That’s not it. It is fatigue that overwhelms you, that crushes you. It is a fatigue in which the question is: ‘I have the choice between having breakfast or taking a shower’, but for the day. It’s one or the other.” A health problem all the more difficult as myalgic encephalomyelitis is a little-known disease: “This is something which is completely unexpected, which is very difficult to understand”. In the end, the choreographer underwent a holistic treatment that allowed him to heal, although he doesn’t really know how: “I still find it difficult to understand today how I got out”. Today, he no longer feels any symptoms and has never had a recurrence.