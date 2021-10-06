Claude (Koh-Lanta) arrogant and sexist? Two former candidates swing in TPMP

In Do not touch My TV this October 6, Cyril Hanouna and his columnists wanted to react to the many criticisms aimed at Claude, emblematic candidate of the show and darling of the anniversary season Koh-Lanta: All Stars. Indeed, on social networks, the master driver, who is one of the greatest adventurers in the game, has been accused of“arrogant” by viewers, after the October 5 episode aired.

“He’s the star of the game but he takes it all in the face” assured Cyril Hanouna, a great friend of the candidate. The troublemaker of the PAF invited two former participants to give their opinions: Mohamed (Koh-Lanta: The shock of the heroes) and Charlotte (Koh-Lanta: The island of heroes). The latter, who rubbed shoulders with Claude in 2020, made shocking revelations about him. “He demeaned me as a woman, he made fun of me, of my physique, saying that I was not athletic”, she said. “He’s a manipulator, a fine strategist. Someone who can be arrogant. I don’t see why people are surprised. I was the only one to see his game clearly and the only one to vote against him.”





Faced with these very serious accusations, Mohamed asks if the production filmed these scenes. Before adding: “From there to being so macho, it is not the image of Claude that I have”. The pretty brunette then nuances her point. “There are times when we laughed together … But he’s not just manipulative and arrogant. But he is all the same.”

Guillaume Genton, the media pro, recalled that Claude may be a victim of his notoriety. “Starifying the candidates is not a good thing. You have the impression that he has taken the big head and that he is leading the game. He is making a lot of money with the marks today”. Géraldine Maillet, for her part, said that Claude Dartois would certainly have been entitled to preferential treatment during this season. “I heard he was a bit pampered by the production and would have made a pact.” Information that Charlotte immediately confirmed. “Claude did the casting, there are all his friends. It’s boring to see”, noted the young woman.