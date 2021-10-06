Clémence eliminated, internet users disgusted by Coumba’s betrayal

This Tuesday, October 5, 2021, TF1 broadcast from 9:05 p.m. episode 6 of Koh-Lanta, the legend. For the second week in a row, the Yellows found themselves on the board after losing in the immunity test. If Sam’s first name was briefly mentioned, it was, unsurprisingly, Clémence who was eliminated. While she had escaped in extremis last week thanks to her immunity collar – resulting in the fall of Candice – the young mother was unanimously eliminated. Even Christelle and Coumba, her former allies in the women’s camp, voted against her, despite everything, the candidate welcomed the verdict without bitterness. “I keep smiling because I know how lucky I was to be able to participate in this edition of the 20 years, with great champions and great champions “ she declared to her playmates. And to conclude, before leaving them: “Give the best. Be good, be strong, and then whatever happens, remember that all of life is an adventure “.

On Twitter, Internet users expressed their disappointment at this elimination, and the reversals of Christelle and Coumba: “Oh wish …. Coumba returned (once again) his jacket !!!!!“,”Coumba that face, a lot of cinema, a lot of talk but in the end it turns his jacket non stop #Koh Lanta“,”Who is fed up with Coumba’s comedy? #Koh Lanta”…

All is not lost for Clémence, who joins Clémentine and Ugo on the island of the banished. At the end of a last test in the arena, two of them will return to the adventure from the reunification, which will be held next Tuesday.

