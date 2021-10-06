Clermont Foot – LOSC: A puzzle is needed in attack for Jocelyn Gourvennec

After the ninth day and the victory of LOSC against OM, (2-0), Ligue 1 gives way to the international truce. The latter will not be easy for Jocelyn Gourvennec who must already think about his next composition. In attack, Burak Yilmaz will be suspended and Jonathan David and Timothy Weah will barely return from the selections. A real headache presents itself to the LOSC technician.

On October 16, Ligue 1 resumes its rights and LOSC finds the French lawns with a perilous trip to Clermont. For this meeting of the 10th day of Ligue 1, several absent and uncertain imposed themselves on Jocelyn Gourvennec who will have to line up an unprecedented attack without Burak Yilmaz, and with Jonathan David as well as Timothy Weah who will not be at 100%.





Against Olympique de Marseille, the Turk received his third yellow card of the season after those obtained in Metz and Saint-Etienne and he will therefore be suspended for the next meeting of the Mastiffs. A totally different problem for Jonathan David and Timothy Weah who will be with their selection during the break. The two young internationals will play a meeting on the night of October 14 with a return on the 15, tight timing and partial recovery awaits them before the meeting scheduled for October 16. Aligning them 90 minutes could be detrimental for Jocelyn Gourvennec at the dawn of new national and European deadlines. New faces should therefore appear at the forefront of the Lille attack during the 10th day of Ligue 1 Uber Eats.