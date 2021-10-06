Cluster in a college in Aude, alert to mental health … update on the coronavirus

New measures, new reports and highlights: an update on the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic around the world.

The situation in France

Hospitals continue to be empty with 7,096 people currently admitted for a Covid infection (-203 less compared to yesterday), including 1,279 placed in critical care (-49 in 24 hours). According to Public Health France (SPF), 62 deaths due to the disease have been recorded in the hospital. The epidemic is still regressing with 5,558 new cases detected in the past 24 hours, down 17% from last Tuesday, when 6,765 patients had been diagnosed.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign in France, more than 50.6 million people have received at least one dose of Covid vaccine (50,673,439 people), which corresponds to 75.2% of the total population. Among them, nearly 49 million are fully vaccinated (48,901,448 people exactly), according to figures from the Ministry of Health, or 72.5% of the total population.

In Joseph-Delteil de Limoux in Aude, a college of 900 students will close its doors for a week after around thirty cases of Covid-19 have been identified. The college students will continue their courses at a distance. The measure was taken because of “several positive cases among teachers and children,” said the director of cabinet of the prefecture of Aude Joëlle Gras. Friday, in its weekly update, the prefecture had reported “an increase in the incidence rate with 72 cases per 100,000 inhabitants”, while this rate was 59 the previous week.

The gap is widening between rich and poor countries

Global economic growth will be “slightly” weaker than expected this year, warned IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, worried about the growing gap between the rich countries which are generally benefiting from the recovery and the poor countries affected by the lack of funds. vaccines and inflationary surges.





“We are facing a global recovery that remains hampered by the pandemic and its impact,” Georgieva summed up in a virtual conversation at Bocconi University in Milan ahead of the fall meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

Unicef ​​warns about mental health

The Covid-19 epidemic has only worsened the mental health of children and adolescents around the world, which requires more investment, warns Unicef ​​in a report published on Tuesday.

“The consequences of the pandemic are enormous, and this is only the tip of the iceberg. Before it even happened, far too many children with mental health problems were not caught. in charge “, assures the general director of Unicef, Henrietta Fiore, in a press release.

The balance sheet in the world

The pandemic has killed at least 4,805,049 people around the world since the end of December 2019, according to an assessment established by AFP from official sources Tuesday in the middle of the day.

The United States is the most bereaved country with 703,285 deaths, followed by Brazil (598,152), India (449,260) and Mexico (279,106).

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, that the toll of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.

In addition, the weekly number of deaths linked to the coronavirus in the world reached its lowest figure since the fall of 2020, 53,245 having been recorded from Monday September 27 to Sunday October 3, according to the count of AFP established from official balance sheets.

