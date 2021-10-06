Cold Case: Zodiac, the appalling American serial killer finally identified, according to a team of investigators

A team of specialists claim to have identified the Zodiac killer, one of America’s most prolific serial killers who terrorized the San Francisco area in the late 1960s with a series of brutal murders.

The Case Breakers, a team of more than 40 former law enforcement investigators, journalists and military intelligence officers, who have worked on the disappearance of former union boss Jimmy Hoffa and other unresolved cases, among other things. have unraveled the mystery of the identity of the Zodiac killer.

According to The Case Breakers Gary Francis Poste is hiding behind the Zodiac. The latter is … Died in 2018. The team’s years of excavation uncovered new forensic evidence and photos of Gary Francis Poste’s darkroom.

Other clues include deciphering letters sent by the Zodiac that revealed him as the killer, said Jen Bucholtz, a former military counterintelligence agent who works on “Cold Cases.” “So you have to know Gary’s full name to decipher these anagrams,” Bucholtz said. “I just don’t think there is any other way for anyone to figure it out.”

A sixth murder signed the Zodiac

The Zodiac killer is linked to five murders that occurred between 1968 and 1969 in the San Francisco area. He claimed to have killed 37 people. Unlike most serial killers, the Zodiac taunted authorities with complex numbers in letters sent to newspapers and law enforcement. The murders spawned books, films, and documentaries in the years that followed, and both amateur and professional detectives looked into the case in an attempt to unmask the killer.

The team also connected Gary Francis Poste to another unsolved murder. That of Cheri Jo Bates on October 31, 1966, in Riverside, California, hundreds of miles south of the San Francisco area, two years before the first Zodiac-related murder. Bates, 18, was found dead in an alleyway on the Riverside City College campus after her father called the police to report her missing.

The team said a series of coincidences connect Bates and former Army veteran Poste. A wristwatch with paint splashes was recovered from the scene of the murder and was reportedly worn by the killer. Poste has painted homes for more than four decades, the team said. Additionally, detectives found a heel print of a military-style boot, which matched the same style and size as those found in other crime scenes from the Zodiac and Poste.





In 2020, a message from the Zodiac deciphered

The first of the confirmed Zodiac murders took place in December 1968 when a man and woman were shot dead in a car in Benicia, California. On July 4, 1969, another man and another woman were shot dead in Vallejo. Later that year, a couple were stabbed near a lake. The man survived despite several stab wounds.

In 2020, a team deciphered a 340-character cipher that was sent to the San Francisco Chronicle by the Zodiac. At the time, the FBI said the Zodiac case was still ongoing. “I hope you have a lot of fun trying to catch me. … I am not afraid of the gas chamber because it will send me to heaven especially sooner as I have enough now. slaves to work for me, “it was written.

The coded message the killer used in his letters to the press.

A California woman who lived next door to Poste and his wife told Fox News she believed he was the Zodiac killer after seeing the evidence gathered so far. Gwen, who declined to give her last name, said Poste and his wife kept her as a child in the 1970s / 80s. He would teach her to shoot guns several times a week, but he was also manipulative and violent towards his wife, she said.

“He lived a double life,” she said. “Thinking back to adulthood, it all makes sense now. Back when I was a teenager, I didn’t put two and two together.”

A whistleblower hidden for 10 years

Hans Smits told Fox News he spent 10 years hiding a whistleblower who said he escaped a criminal “gang” led by Post. The man, whom The Case Breakers only referred to as Wil, told Smits that the group was roaming the High Sierra area of ​​California and had been “trained into a killing machine.”

Additionally, Wil said he saw Poste bury crime weapons in the woods, Smits said. “They’ve set up several bear caches in case anything happens,” Smits said. Smits said he had given Wil financial, logistical and emotional support over the years and had moved him for almost 10 years in a bid to protect him from Poste. “I was the one who took him to the FBI office, put him on a train and sent him out of state,” Smits said.

Fox News contacted the Vallejo Police Department and the FBI and unsuccessfully attempted to contact relatives of Gary Francis Poste. The San Francisco Police Department said it was unable to speak to any potential suspects in the Zodiac case as it is an ongoing investigation.