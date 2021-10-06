Concern in California after the disappearance of an influencer

A fitness influencer has been missing in the United States since September 8.

Ca’Shawn “Cookie” Sims is followed by over 215,000 people on Instagram. This American influencer, specialist in fitness, is nowhere to be found. The 30-year-old was last seen on September 8 in Duarte, Calif., According to a report to the Lons Angeles Sheriff’s Office. People magazine describes the young black woman as five feet tall and with two tattoos on her left collarbone and left forearm.

“Please try to find my sister, to make sure she’s okay and safe.” She abandoned her house, her dog and apparently her phone, which is unlike her, ”her sister Ca’rynn wrote on her Instagram on Tuesday. “Our extended family (my grandfather, aunts and cousins) cannot join her, neither can my younger sister, my mother and my father,” she added. Car’rynn added that there was “no indication of where she was heading after leaving her house for the last time”.





Chris’tol Sims, Ca’Shawn’s other sister, wrote on Instagram that her sister was “very independent and loved being alone” but that her disappearance was worrying because no one could get in touch with her.