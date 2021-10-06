More

    Confident, Amazon CEO believes video games could become his new goose that lays golden eggs

    With almost 2 million daily players since its launch last week, New World thwarts all predictions. Indeed it should be remembered that Amazon Game Studios, launched in 2012, has so far never proven its worth. Crucible, the first game to bear the studio’s brand, had been scrapped just a few months after its launch, in addition to having been received coldly by the press and gamers.

    A false start that Andy Jassy wanted to correct when he spoke yesterday: ” There have been a lot of articles, people saying Amazon is good at everything, but then why can’t they make video games? But it takes time to find a vein, or several. And we haven’t lost our resolve. “And, as if to drive the point home of this determination, the CEO imagines that in the long run, video games will become the most important entertainment hub for Amazon.


    An opinion visibly shared by Jeff Bezos himself in a tweet published last Friday, and in which he is enthusiastic about the success of New World. ” After many failures and setbacks in video games, we have a success. Don’t give up, no matter how hard it is », Can we read in addition to an article by Bloomberg, pointing precisely to the apparent inability of Amazon to succeed in the field.


