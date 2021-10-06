Coumba (Koh-Lanta) reveals his funny technique to communicate in secret with Jade

Coumba has more than one trick up his sleeve. On her Instagram account, the candidate of Koh-Lanta, the Legend revealed his technique for secretly communicating with Jade, a member of the opposing team, during the adventure.
Broadcast this Tuesday, October 5 on TF1, the last episode of Koh-Lanta: the Legend was rich in twists and turns. A week after having broken the alliance of the girls by eliminating Candice, who definitively left the adventure after having faced Ugo and Clémentine on the island of the banished, Coumba again disappointed the viewers. Following the failure of the Yellows during the immunity test, the 38-year-old coach reassured Clémence by saying that she would not vote against her but against Sam. A strategy that she did not have ultimately not applied to the board. In the hot seat since the start of the adventure, Clémence was finally eliminated unanimously. Enough to be worth Coumba, who once again made a departure from its 100% feminine precepts, many criticisms from Internet users.
If it has so far not reacted to the criticisms that were addressed to it last night, Coumba has revealed a very funny secret to its subscribers. The adventurer revealed his technique to communicate discreetly with Jade when the Yellow and Red teams met before each event. The opportunity to discover that the two young women exchanged information using their eyes. “This is how Jade and I communicated when we met on the tests. Just with our eyes we made a summary of what was happening in our camps. Denis Brogniart never grilled us“Coumba explained in a video posted on his Instagram account.
But the adventurer was wrong to think that she was discreet enough for her little game to escape Denis Brogniart. The iconic animator of the adventure game has indeed relayed Coumba’s video in his Instagram story and wrote: “I see everything Coumba !!!“. “Well, Jade, Denis burnt us down“, reacted the principal interested with an emoji laughing to tears. On Tuesday, October 12, the fans of Koh-Lanta, the Legend will finally witness the reunification of the two camps. A highly anticipated event before which the ambassadors will have to eliminate a candidate. It remains to be seen who will bear the costs of this summit meeting.