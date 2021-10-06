Covid-19 is still not under control, according to WHO

The person in charge of managing the Covid-19 epidemic at the World Health Organization (WHO) Maria Van Kerkhove stressed on Tuesday that the new coronavirus was still not under control, with many people mistakenly believing that the pandemic is almost over. According to Maria Van Kerkhove, 3.1 million new cases of contamination and 54,000 deaths were reported last week worldwide, the real figures being probably much higher.

“The situation is still incredibly dynamic. And it is dynamic because we do not have control of this virus“, Underlined the American epidemiologist during live exchanges on the social networks of the WHO. “We are not out of the woods yet. We are completely in the middle of this pandemic. But where in the middle … we don’t know yet, because frankly we’re not using the tools we currently have to get closer to the end.She added. “In some cities we see intensive care units and hospitals saturated and people dying while in the streets people behave as if (the epidemic) is completely over.», She lamented.





“The result is that people die.“

The expert also stressed that the deaths largely concerned people who had not been vaccinated. According to data provided by the countries providing this information, “the rate of hospitalization and death is far” The highest “among those who have not been vaccinatedShe said. Maria Van Kerkhove also stigmatized the disinformation and misconceptions circulating on the internet regarding Covid-19. “The result is that people die. We can’t water that down», She underlined. The WHO is currently studying the evolution that the pandemic may have in the three to the next 18 months.

“We still have pockets of people who are not vaccinated, either because they do not have access (to vaccines) or because they refuse or cannot be vaccinated, and we can still see outbreaks.Of the epidemic, she noted. Van Kerkhove has warned that the coronavirus, although it will eventually not be under control, is here to stay. “The possibility of eradicating the virus, or even eliminating this virus on a global level has been lost from the start. It was lost because we did not, on a global level, attack this virus as vigorously as possible.», She regretted.