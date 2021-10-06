Covid-19 – Sweden suspends use of Moderna vaccine for children under 30

Sweden suspended “as a precaution”, this Wednesday, October 6, the use of the Moderna vaccine against Covid-19 for children under 30 because of a “minimal” risk of heart inflammation in young people.

Sweden announced on Wednesday that it was suspending the use of Moderna’s anti-Covid-19 vaccine for people under the age of 30, France Info said. A risk of heart inflammation in young people is at the origin of this decision, even if the authorities of the country have stressed that the probability of this side effect is “minimal”. The Swedish public health authority said in a statement to apply a simple “precautionary principle” in deciding on this suspension.





It comes after “signs of increased risk of side effects such as inflammation of the myocardium and pericardium”, according to the Swedish public health authority, which indicates that these effects “often go away” from them. same “without causing lasting problems, but the symptoms should be evaluated by a doctor.”

The risk is more marked after the second dose and in males, underlines the Swedish public health authority, for whom “the risk of being reached is minimal, it is a very rare side effect”.