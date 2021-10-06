Covid-19. Towards a third dose of vaccine for everyone?

A lot of conflicting information is circulating on the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. French people over 65, or with comorbidities, are already affected by this booster dose, six months after their last injection. This campaign aims to strengthen the immunity of the most vulnerable, more likely to develop a severe form of the disease. But a larger segment of the population could be affected shortly.

What are the authorities saying?

An American study published in the scientific journal The Lancet on Tuesday confirms that the effectiveness of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine decreases over time. The vaccine limits the risk of infection to 88% within one month of injecting the second dose, but it only prevents 47% of infections after six months, according to this study. On the same day, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved the administration of a booster dose of Pfizer for all adults, which would “increase the antibodies” six months after the second dose, and four weeks after. the single injection of Janssen.

But the government is not required to follow this position, and is awaiting a new opinion from the Haute Autorité de Santé expected in the coming days. In its last opinion, delivered in August, the health authority decided in favor of a third injection for the most vulnerable, but also noted that the decline in the effectiveness of vaccines over time does not affected “not only the elderly and populations at risk of severe forms”. A third could therefore be beneficial for everyone after a certain number of months (between six and eight depending on the studies), except for 12-17 year olds, who are not currently concerned.

“Too early” for the experts

“It is not planned that we make a third dose for all, at least not for the moment”, tempers Professor Jean-Daniel Lelièvre, expert at HAS and immunologist specializing in vaccines. But the third dose could be validated earlier for certain categories of the population, such as caregivers, who are more exposed to the virus, for example.