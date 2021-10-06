Cyril Hanouna corrects Apolline de Malherbe after a dubious allusion to Hitler: “Frankly, excuse me Apolline”

Invited to the RMC studios, Cyril Hanouna confronted Apolline de Malherbe, whom he took up after a comparison he deemed inappropriate.
He continues his promotional tour for What the French told me, an essay co-written with Christophe Barbier. Cyril Hanouna was the guest of RMC this Wednesday in Apolline Morning. While explaining his vision of the political debate and the role he intended to have as a “mediator” between people of power and ordinary citizens, he had a slight clash with the journalist in the morning. During this interview, the host confessed to being aware that he tends to make everyone likable. “I regret it sometimes, but I can’t change … It will always be like this. Jhave a hard time, when I invite someone, to bump into him or to be mean to him. I can winnow but I’m never mean. It’s more of the valve and it’s true that I have trouble pushing “, he confided.
“Sit at the devil’s table?”
For Cyril Hanouna, everyone, whatever their ideological position, deserves to be invited – with the exception of a personality whom he refuses to receive in Do not touch My TV, as he revealed on Tuesday. To go to the end of his reasoning, Apolline de Malherbe asked him:“You say you can sit at the devil’s table if you have a long spoon. But you also say that there is a nice side to everyone and it’s true that, maybe I will. sound grotesque saying that, but it’s true that Hitler I imagine if you just told him about dogs or food, he can be nice. “
‘Irrecoverable people’
Words that immediately offended Cyril Hanouna, who did not want to let it go. “No no… But that has nothing to do with it! There you speak of an irrecoverable thing! It has nothing to do.” Faced with the arguments put forward by Apolline de Malherbe to justify his question – the fact that Adolf Hitler was elected in 1933, Cyril Hanouna retorted: “There I find frankly that it has nothing to do, excuse me Apolline but it is true that there you speak of someone who crossed the limits and we can no longer catch him. There are people sometimes who cross boundaries and they are irrecoverable “. Indeed, the assertion was daring to say the least!