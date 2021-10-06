Cyril Hanouna takes again Apolline de Malherbe after a dubious allusion to Hitler: “Frankly, excuse me …” – news

Cyril Hanouna, guest of the RMC morning show and interviewed by Apolline de Malherbe, corrected the journalist when she mentioned Hitler.

He continues the media appearances for the promotion of his book What the French told me co-written with Christophe Barbier. This Wednesday, October 6, Cyril Hanouna was a guest on RMC in the show Apolline Morning. While he was explaining his vision of public debate and the role of “mediator” he could have between politicians and ordinary citizens, he had a little clash with the journalist. The host first confided that he had a tendency to make everyone sympathetic without wanting to: “I regret it sometimes, but I can’t change… It will always be like this. I have a hard time, when I invite someone, to bump into them or be mean to them. I can win the day but I do. I’m never mean. It’s more of the valve and it’s true that I have trouble pushing “, he conceded.

“Sit at the devil’s table?”

For Cyril Hanouna, everyone, whatever their ideological position, deserves to be invited – with the exception of a personality whom he refuses to receive in Do not touch My TV, as he revealed on Tuesday. To go to the end of his reasoning, Apolline de Malherbe asked him:“You say you can sit at the devil’s table if you have a long spoon. But you also say that there is a nice side to everyone and it’s true that, maybe I will. sound grotesque saying that, but it’s true that Hitler I imagine if you just told him about dogs or food, he can be nice. “





‘Irrecoverable people’

Words that immediately offended Cyril Hanouna, who did not want to let it go. “No no… But that has nothing to do with it! There you speak of an irrecoverable thing! It has nothing to do.” Faced with the arguments put forward by Apolline de Malherbe to justify his question – the fact that Adolf Hitler was elected in 1933, Cyril Hanouna retorted: “There I find frankly that it has nothing to do, excuse me Apolline but it is true that there you speak of someone who crossed the limits and we can no longer catch him. There are people sometimes who cross boundaries and they are irrecoverable “. Indeed, the assertion was daring to say the least!