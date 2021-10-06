Cyril Hanouna traps Bruno of the “12 Coups de midi” by organizing a date with Matthieu Delormeau

“Love at first sight” sequence this Wednesday, October 6 in TPMP. For the second evening in a row, Cyril Hanouna and his columnists received Bruno, the biggest winner in the history of the “12 Coups de midi”, on the set of “Touche pas à mon poste!”. Obviously the champion of the TF1 show was not aware that he was going to find himself in the heart of a “romantic” meeting with Matthieu Delormeau. A “trap” and a “darka” which did not delight all Internet users.

A good customer. Passing through TPMP last night, Bruno, great champion of the “12 Coups de midi”, returned to his career in the program presented by Jean-Luc Reichmann and, by his lines, his big heart and his humor, seduced the audience, Cyril Hanouna, all the chroniclers… including Matthieu Delormeau. The champion said he was single, “free”, which prompted Matthieu Delormeau to get closer to him. The sequence had caused a sensation. This Wednesday evening, at the start of the show, the columnists were invited to tell their love at first sight on television. It was then that Cyril Hanouna wished to surprise Matthieu Delormeau… by inviting Bruno once again on the set. The start of a long “darka” on C8!

“We may have to stop lying to the guests…”

Visibly seduced by Bruno, Matthieu Delormeau confided his feelings for the former grand master of noon: “When he came yesterday, I felt something. (…) He’s coming back today, I don’t believe in chance. So yeah, I hope, I think he feels the same as me. ”

The only problem: the main interested party, at the head of a fortune of 1,026,107 euros won after 252 participations in the “12 Coups de midi”, was visibly trapped as to the purpose of his arrival on the TPMP set this evening . He explained : “I hadn’t understood that I was Matthew’s surprise. I was told “we did some great numbers yesterday, everyone loved you, come and do a debrief””. If Bruno once again conquered the public this evening (and politely dismissed Matthieu Delormeau), this “trap” which was set for him by the production of TPMP was not to the liking of many viewers …

