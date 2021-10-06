Daniel Craig explains why he almost quit after Specter

Daniel Craig, who plays James Bond one last time in To die can wait, explains why he almost crossed out after Spectrum.

With To die can wait, Daniel Craig dons the James Bond suit for the fifth and final time. Fifteen years of 007, where the dedication of the actor was put to the test, whether by the controversies of his casting, the harshness of certain scenes and average films, not always at the height of their predecessor. We think in particular of Spectrum who, without being a cinematic abomination, had the misfortune of not living up to his ambitions, to want to make the villain meaner than the others, which would connect all the antagonists of the Craig era.

This ill-introduced artifice has accumulated a lot of problems of rhythm and structure, which prevented the 2015 film from being l‘Infinity War of his saga (our file on this unloved who must have succeeded Sky Fall). Defects that must have been felt from the production, since it exhausted Craig to the point of wanting to make him stop after this opus.

Too old for this bullshit

In an article by USA Today, the actor confided in this fatigue that went through him during the tonnage of Spectrum, and the question it aroused about her desire to continue the Bondian adventure:

“I have always tried to be honest with myself. When I started playing James Bond, I really got into it. I gave myself physically to this role, as much as possible. I felt that was very important, because that’s what I really wanted to bring out of my Bond. I wanted people to believe that I was the one doing all these stunts. But after Specter, I felt like I couldn’t do it anymore. I said to myself: “What for?”





Also, it forced me to leave my home for over a year. It is difficult for anyone. When I called my wife from the other side of the world to say to her: “Hi, I got injured, I am going to the hospital”, it is not the most pleasant. I told myself that I just couldn’t do it anymore. ”

“Wait honey, don’t hang up, they’re trying to kill me for the fifteen-thousandth time.”

An introspective response, which sounds like an explanation (and a little mea culpa) to the fans, who criticized the actor for being acerbic about the franchise after Spectrum. We had already seen during his farewell speech to the role of James Bond, Craig assumed to have had words that exceeded his thought, in the past.

When promoting To die can wait, the comedian even came to recognize that he would miss participating in the franchise, and that il was extremely grateful for what she had given him. An admission that makes the junction between the sensitivity of the actor and that of his character, in the end. Daniel Craig / 007 and James Bond / Vesper Lynd, same fights.