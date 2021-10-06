Death of Bruno Carette: the shocking revelations of Dominique Farrugia on his disease

More than thirty years after the death of Bruno Carette, Dominique Farrugia is still very marked. In C to you, he said that his friend’s death had repercussions on his health.

Bruno Carette was only 33 when he was killed by a mysterious illness. In the summer of 1989, a quarter of the Dummies left for Egypt where he fell ill. Back in France, his condition did not improve. Hospitalized a few weeks later, the comedian became paralyzed, lost his sight and was then plunged into a coma before taking his last breath. For years, the causes of his death remained taboo. Bruno Carette died of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy, a condition that affects the white matter of the nervous system made possible by AIDS. “It was dazzling among famous people, but also among strangers. We saw it on a daily basis, but we didn’t really say it. It was a very taboo disease, with a lot of unspoken”, said Antoine de Caunes on this subject in the columns of Le Parisien. More than 30 years later, the death of Bruno Carette still remains a painful memory for his friends.

On the set of C to you this Tuesday, October 5, it is with great emotion that Dominique Farrugia confided in Bruno Carette and his disappearance which, according to him, would have led to multiple sclerosis from which he has suffered for years. . “We often talk about the immense stress that would trigger this disease, like many autoimmune diseases … I think Bruno’s death was so suffered, so terrible for all of us that … I didn’t know that you could die at 33. I was unable to understand“, told the actor on the set of France 5. At the time, Pierre Lescure, general manager of Canal + made a big decision. “The day of his death, it is you who takes the antenna and announces it and there, the president of the channel (André Rousselet, editor’s note) had decided to take us to the south of France to attend the ‘Bruno’s funeral “, Dominique Farrugia added.

Dominique Farrugia: “For me, it’s still more and more difficult”

A memory that has not left the mind of Pierre Lescure either. “André Rousselet asked the SNCF to add two wagons to the train which was scheduled a few hours before the funeral, which means that several hundred employees were able to descend in the south, he added, also moved. With Alain De Greef, he had asked us: ‘We can hold the antenna 24 hours with how many people?’. I inquired and said: ‘President, with 64 people we can’. He said, ‘So everyone else is going.’ “ As a reminder, Dominique Farrugia has been ill since he was 29 years old. “This disease, I don’t talk about it. I try not to annoy those around me with it, there are things that you have to keep to yourself. At the moment, I am in a wheelchair a lot because I fell there. a year ago and I hurt my crossed knee, he confided in the columns of Paris Match. For me, it’s still more and more difficult. I spend more and more time in a wheelchair. “

