Demi Moore and her daughter Scout LaRue, Tina Kunakey … Their memorable end of Fashion Week!

Paris Fashion Week has come to an end, after 8 days of parades and memorable evenings! Demi Moore and Scout LaRue Willis wanted to take advantage of it one last time, before returning to the United States. After the Chloé and Stella McCartney shows, mother and daughter celebrated the memory of a fashion icon, alongside Tina Kunakey and Louise Bourgoin.

Alber Elbaz died on April 24, at the age of 59, at the American Hospital of Paris (located in Neuilly-sur-Seine). The fashion designer and former artistic director of Lanvin has succumbed to Covid-19. His disappearance had moved the entire industry, as well as many personalities who had crossed his path. Among them, the singer Celine Dion, Cristina Cordula or Carla Bruni.





The face of Alber Elbaz reappeared at the Carreau du Temple this Tuesday, October 5, 2021, the eighth and last day of Paris Fashion Week. The AZ Factory brand honored the memory of its late founder with a parade called “Love Brings Love“, and received the help of 44 other houses and designers to put together a tribute collection. Demi Moore and her daughter Scout LaRue Willis had the chance to discover it.

The ex-wife of Bruce Willis as well as Ashton Kutcher and his 30-year-old daughter, all dressed in red, were obviously not the only distinguished guests of the event. A sublime Tina Kunakey in a black Lanvin leather dress (fall-winter 2014 collection, designed by Alber Elbaz), the very chic Louise Bourgoin, seen a few hours earlier at the Lacoste fashion show and this time wearing a Schiaparelli coat, Amira Casar, Géraldine Pailhas as well as the wife of President Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte Macron, were also in the game.