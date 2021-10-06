Demi Moore, Naomi Campbell and Brigitte Macron present at the tribute to Alber Elbaz

The women’s ready-to-wear week ended Tuesday in Paris with a parade paying tribute to Alber Elbaz, an Israeli-American fashion designer who was artistic director of Lanvin, who died of the Covid in April. More than 40 fashion houses have joined design studio AZ Factory, his latest project, to create looks in his homage.

Many personalities flocked to the Carreau du Temple on Tuesday evening for the parade in tribute to Alber Elbaz. Were present in particular Brigitte Macron, the wife of the President of the Republic, Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, the models Naomi Campbell, Natalia Vodianova and Tina Kunakey again the actress Demi Moore, accompanied by her daughter Scout LaRue.

Fashion designer Alber Elbaz died of Covid-19 on April 25. Paris Match had met him in his Parisian workshop when he had just launched AZ Factory, a new way of thinking about luxury. He then opened the doors to his “reversible” house, a tailoring workshop on the front, start-up on the back.





He drew dresses at 5 years old

Born in Casablanca, Alber Elbaz spent his youth in the suburbs of Tel Aviv. His father, a hairdresser, died when he was little. Her mother, a painter, works in a restaurant to raise her five children. The experience of poverty is part of his legacy. “I am not from Switzerland; my mother, Allegria, was not dressed in Dior… I led a simple life in Israel, full of warmth, joy and values. We didn’t have much, but it was enough for us. », He confided to us. At 5 years old, the Elbaz kid is already designing dresses for imaginary queens. Complete collections for the women who make it dream. One way to get away from it all. In his neighborhood, neighbors predict a future for him as a designer… in Paris. Albert, will cut his first name from the “t”: in the Hebrew tradition, changing your name is wanting to change your destiny. “At school, I had two satchels. One for my books and notebooks, the other stuffed with papers and colored pencils. They were found by the hundreds on the worktable of his dream factory.

The drawing that Alber Elbaz had cast for Paris Match.