Depressive woman successfully treated with electric brain implant

It is an experience “Astounding”: A woman with severe depression was successfully treated with an electric brain implant. The 36-year-old patient is delighted with this therapy which has given her back “A life worth living”, allowing him to react spontaneously. “When I received the first stimulation I felt the most intensely joyful sensation and my depression was a distant nightmare for a while.Sarah says. It was the first time I spontaneously laughed or smiled in five years. ”

A first brain implant had made it possible to detect the area of ​​the organ linked to the patient’s depression. The ventral striatum, present in the amygdala and responsible for motivation, pain management, and healing, was identified and appeared to respond immediately when a low dose of electricity was sent. A second permanent device was implanted to detect the activity of “Depression signature” into the amygdala and automatically deliver stimulation to the ventral striatum.





Bring back the brain circuits to a healthy state

Sarah is the only patient to have received this therapy, which is only suitable for people with severe mental illness. But the experience is a “Incredible advance in our knowledge of the brain function underlying mental illness”said Katherine Scangos, researcher and assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at the University of California, San Francisco.

Indeed, between 10 and 30% of people with depression do not respond to treatments prescribed to treat depression. “Which equates to around 2.7 million people in the UK”says Rupert McShane, consultant psychiatrist and associate professor at the University of Oxford.

This treatment reassured Sarah about her illness. It is no longer for her “From a moral defect” but a real “Disorder that could be treated”. This therapy marks a turning point in the life of the patient who, before treatment, “Only noticed what was ugly in the world”.