Despite crises, Johnson promises thriving post-Brexit economy

The British Prime Minister will address in person for the first time in two years, this Wednesday, to his party gathered in congress.

In a United Kingdom surrounded by crises and shortages, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to promise Wednesday October 6 in front of his troops to negotiate the turn of a post-Brexit economy whose “High wages” and “High qualifications” will be the pillars. From slaughterhouses to tanker cabs, the lack of manpower is hitting the UK hard and sowing doubt and impatience at the slogan hammered out by the 57-year-old Conservative leader of “Build back better” after the pandemic and Brexit. But Boris Johnson, who will address himself for the first time in two years to his party in congress, assures us that the United Kingdom is going through a period of transition there.

Read alsoAfter Brexit, Boris Johnson braces for a “winter of discontent”

“We are tackling the most important underlying issues in our economy and our society”, must he declare to close the conservative high mass in Manchester (north-west), “The problems that no government has had the guts to tackle before”. This is a “Change of direction which is long overdue” for the British economy, according to excerpts from his speech, in which he must repeat that the country is turning its back on a “Old broken system” based on “Low wages, low growth, low skills and low productivity, all made possible and facilitated by uncontrolled immigration”.

The upheavals that the United Kingdom has experienced since the start of the school year highlight the importance of foreign labor in the country. Boris Johnson’s government has had to at least temporarily relax its line on immigration, one of the Brexit commitments for which it has campaigned so much, by granting 10,500 three-month work visas to come to the rescue of sectors such as transport or poultry farming. But the expected success is not really there. Of the 5,000 visas offered for truck drivers – including 300 for tankers – the British government has received only a handful of applications: 127, Boris Johnson announced on Tuesday.





A “glove that wakes up”

Displaying full optimism, he went so far as to dismiss even the term crisis, estimating on the BBC Tuesday that the situation in the British economy, like the world economy, is that of a “Giant waking up”. The Labor opposition, through Labor President Anneliese Dodds, responded by accusing her of “Not to see the crisis which is staring him in the face”.

With less than a month before the COP26 on the climate organized in Glasgow (Scotland), Boris Johnson is also expected on his commitments for the environment. His government has set 2035 the goal of carbon-free electricity production, adding according to Boris Johnson to the environmental virtues the advantage of no longer depending on hydrocarbons from abroad, in the midst of soaring gas prices. But since the opening of the congress on Sunday, the climate has appeared to be largely absent from the speeches of its ministers. The issue was not addressed by Finance Minister Rishi Sunak when he presented his strategy on Monday to put the country’s finances back on track after the pandemic, with a focus on technology.

Read alsoBoris Johnson wants to “build back better” after Brexit

a “Bad sign” ahead of COP26, according to Rebecca Newsom of Greenpeace UK. “Spending more money on green infrastructure now would save huge sums later and create millions of new jobs”, she estimated, judging that “When we need spending for a carbon-free future, Rishi seems to be taking a big step backwards”. If the subject was raised Tuesday by the Minister of the Interior Priti Patel, it is to promise a hardening of the police and judicial arsenal against environmental activists who regularly block highways in recent weeks. Activists Boris Johnson called “Irresponsible grumpy”.