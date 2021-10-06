Despite Pope Francis’ appeals for clemency, the US state of Missouri executed the perpetrator of a triple murder last night

Despite calls for clemency from Pope Francis, the US state of Missouri executed the night of the perpetrator of a triple murder who, according to its supporters, suffered from significant intellectual disabilities. Ernest Johnson, a 61-year-old African-American, was pronounced dead at 6:11 p.m. (11:11 p.m. GMT) in Bonne Terre prison, Missouri Prison Services announced shortly after his death.

In 1994, he violently killed three employees of a gas station in a burglary. After his death sentence, his lawyers had multiplied the appeals, relying on a decision of the Supreme Court which ruled against the Constitution to execute people with mental disabilities.

According to them, there was multiple “proofs” of his intellectual retardation: at birth, Ernest Johnson suffered from fetal alcohol syndrome, his mother having drunk during the pregnancy; during his life, IQ tests were always very low (with an average of 67); at 15, he couldn’t draw a straight line with a ruler … But the Missouri courts rejected their arguments.





Based on their findings, Republican Governor Mike Parson on Monday refused to grant his pardon to Ernest Johnson, as requested by more than 23,000 people, including one of his predecessors and two elected to Congress. The sovereign pontiff had himself, through his representative in the United States, tried to convince the governor to “suspend” the execution.

“This request is not based solely on doubts about the intellectual capacities of Mr. Johnson”, wrote the apostolic nuncio Christophe Pierre “in the name” of Pope Francis.

It is based above all on “his humanity and the sacredness of all life,” he added, according to a copy of the letter posted online by the Catholic activist Sister Helen Prejean. In 2017, the head of the Catholic Church inscribed categorical opposition to the death penalty in the catechism, which still tolerated a few exceptions.

Although he openly campaigns for the abolition of the death penalty, his interventions in specific cases are not usually publicized.