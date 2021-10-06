Detainee executed in US despite pope’s appeals for clemency

Despite calls for clemency formulated by Pope Francis, the US state of Missouri carried out the execution on Tuesday (October 5) of the author of a triple murder who, according to his supporters, suffered from significant intellectual disabilities. Ernest Johnson, a 61-year-old African-American, was pronounced dead at 6:11 p.m. (11:11 p.m. GMT) in Bonne Terre prison, Missouri Prison Services announced shortly after his death.

In 1994, he violently killed three employees of a gas station in a burglary. After his death sentence, his lawyers had multiplied the appeals, relying on a decision of the Supreme Court which ruled against the Constitution to execute people with mental disabilities. According to them, there were multiple “Evidence” intellectual retardation: at birth, Ernest Johnson suffered from fetal alcohol syndrome, his mother having drunk during pregnancy; during his life, IQ tests were always very low (with an average of 67); at 15, he couldn’t draw a straight line with a ruler …

But the courts in Missouri rejected their arguments. Based on their findings, Republican Governor Mike Parson on Monday refused to grant his pardon to Ernest Johnson, as requested by more than 23,000 people, including one of his predecessors and two elected to Congress.





The sovereign pontiff himself, through his representative in the United States, tried to convince the governor to “to suspend” execution. “This request is not based solely on doubts about Mr. Johnson’s intellectual capacities”, wrote the apostolic nuncio Christophe Pierre “the name” of Pope Francis. It is mainly based on “His humanity and the sacredness of all life”, he added, according to a copy of the letter posted online by Catholic activist Sister Helen Prejean. In 2017, the head of the Catholic Church inscribed categorical opposition to the death penalty in the catechism, which still tolerated a few exceptions. Although he openly campaigns for the abolition of the death penalty, his interventions in specific cases are not usually publicized.

After the failure of the request for clemency, only the Supreme Court, seized in urgency Monday, could grant in extremis a stay to Ernest Johnson. But she refused to take up this file. In 2015, she had spared him at the last minute, because he had a brain tumor and the lethal injection could cause him pain. “Inhuman”, prohibited by the Constitution.