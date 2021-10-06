Didier Deschamps and the management of Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé spoke at length in an interview with The team. The Paris Saint-Germain striker addresses all subjects, especially those concerning the France team. Indeed, he confided that he felt that ” the message I received was that my ego was making us lose, that I wanted to take up too much space, and that without me, therefore, we might have won. (…) I never wanted to be a problem and I would never want to be a problem for the selection. Didier Deschamps spoke of the management of the French international in an interview with the Parisian, before the latter takes the floor.
” Kylian is not a complicated player to manage. It is always part of a collective objective. Afterwards, he has this ability, shared with a few players, to be able to make a difference on his own during a match. But that is not why he himself excludes himself from the collective objective. It goes through discussions that are often very enriching. When I have something to say to him, to him as to any other, for the good of the team, I do it. It has been like that from the start and I will continue to do so. Honestly, I think that the coaches in Ligue 1 and especially in the lower divisions have a lot more difficulty dealing with other players. I prefer to have Kylian in my team because I know the France team will be stronger with him than without him “, did he declare.