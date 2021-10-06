Didier Deschamps defends Kylian Mbappé

The time when Kylian Mbappé stacked goals like pearls with the France team seems distant. The 22-year-old striker doesn’t really walk on water when he joined the national team lately and the criticisms are falling a little more on the PSG player. He has indeed not found the net with the Blues since June 2 (against Wales, 3-0), a scarcity of 6 games (he missed the last 2 meetings because of a calf injury), knowing in passing a complicated Euro 2020 (0 goal but 2 assists) with the culmination of the decisive penalty missed against Switzerland in the round of 16 (3-3, 7 tab to 8). This does not prevent Didier Deschamps from protecting his star, as he did this Tuesday in an interview with the Italian press.





“If Mbappé is stronger than 2 years ago? At 22, he has already played 50 matches for the national team (49 in fact, Editor’s note), without taking into account goals and assists (17 goals, 16 offerings, Editor’s note): do you realize that? “ initially advanced DD to La Repubblica, before continuing. “The problem is, he was great right away, raising expectations so high that it seems like he won’t be able to meet them all the time. But he’s one of those rare players in the world who doesn’t need others because he can make a difference on his own. Despite this, he knows that he too depends on an organization. He went to the Euro with good intentions, but in the end he didn’t score, despite being involved in all the key actions. It’s a world apart, he’s got everyone used to it too well. He always has to do more, never does enough. “ KM7 will have the opportunity to set the record straight this Thursday (8:45 p.m.), in the Nations League semi-final against Belgium.