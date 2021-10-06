DIRECT. Covid-19: incidence rate less than 50 in three quarters of the departments

The essential The debate on injecting a booster dose of vaccine is increasingly necessary. Rather, it becomes a question of knowing when it will be offered rather than knowing to whom.

The figures for the pandemic continue to improve in France. The latest report in 24 hours shows 5,558 contaminations. Over a week, the average is 4480 cases. 7,096 people are hospitalized because of the disease, including 1,279 in critical care, data which continues to decline. 62 people died in 24 hours.

Globally, the pandemic has killed at least 4.8 million people. More than 6.345 billion doses of vaccine have been injected.

> The events of the day:

10:15 am. Compulsory vaccination is debated. Socialist senators are making a bill to make vaccination against Covid-19 compulsory in adults. But the political opposition is quite strong. In addition, the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, has already publicly expressed reservations, during the summer, on how to force adults to be vaccinated. Le Parisien takes stock in this article.

9.40 a.m. Isolated with a mask. In India, people participate in a celebration in memory of ancestors. In this photo, only one person appears masked in the middle of the crowd. Another is also in the background.

Reuters / Francis Mascarenhas REUTERS

8:40 am. Incidence rate less than 50 in three quarters of the departments. In France, the incidence rate is now less than 50 in three out of four departments against only two a month ago.

8:20 am. Cases and deaths down everywhere except in Europe. During the week of September 27 to October 3, the pandemic declined everywhere in the world both in number of cases and deaths, with the exception of Europe where the situation remains stable, according to data collected by the World Organization of health. The latter includes many more countries than those of the European Union in its European zone, notably Russia and part of Central Asia. 3.1 million cases and 54,000 deaths have thus been recorded. Contamination is down 43% in Africa, 21% in the Eastern Mediterranean, 19% in Asia, 12% in America.



8 hours. 39 cases in New Zealand. New Zealand records 39 contaminations in 24 hours, 30 in Auckland and 9 in Waikato, reports the New Zealand Herald in particular. It may seem weak, but the country is one of those who have tried the zero-Covid strategy, undermined by the high contagiousness of the delta variant. For more than a year, daily contaminations were limited to less than ten.

7 hours. In the United States, 200,000 faulty tests. Australian medical technology maker Ellume is recalling nearly 200,000 self-tests for Covid-19 in the United States due to an increased risk of false positives. The negative results do not seem “to be affected by the manufacturing problem,” said the United States Medicines Agency (FDA). The cause of the problem is a manufacturing concern that has been identified.

6:40 am. Johnson & Johnson is requesting authorization for a booster dose. Pharmaceutical group Johnson & Johnson announced on Tuesday that it had submitted data to the United States Medicines Agency (FDA) for approval for a booster injection in adults of its single-dose vaccine against Covid-19. These data include the results of a clinical study in which a second dose injected approximately two months (56 days) after the first showed 94% efficacy against symptomatic (moderate to severe) cases in the United States, and 100% against severe cases 14 days after this second injection.

6:20 am. Covid-19 is still not under control, according to the WHO. The person in charge of managing the Covid-19 at the World Health Organization (WHO), Maria Van Kerkhove, estimated on Tuesday that it is still not under control. At least 3.1 million infections and 54,000 deaths were reported last week worldwide. “The situation is still incredibly dynamic. And it is dynamic because we do not have control over this virus. We are completely in the middle of this pandemic. But where in the middle? We don’t know that yet, because frankly we’re not using the tools we have to get closer to the end. In some cities we see intensive care units and hospitals overcrowded and people dying, while on the streets people behave as if (the epidemic) was completely finished. »More details in this article.