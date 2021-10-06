Dirk Nowitzki, Rafael Nadal, Fernando Alonso … the world of sport reacts to the retirement of Pau Gasol

The legendary pivot, crowned in Europe and across the Atlantic, Pau Gasol, said on Tuesday that he was definitely leaving the prosecution. The 41-year-old Spaniard marked his time. The announcement of his retirement did not fail to make the world of sport react.
Dirk Nowitzki, sixth leading scorer in NBA history
” Congratulations on your wonderful career, it has been an honor to face you for many years. You are a great player, so technical, so versatile, and so pleasant to watch. Bravo again, and enjoy this new chapter of your life. Enjoy your retirement, your family, and travel as much as you can. I’m sure you’re going to do lots of great things off the court. “
Adam Silver, president of the NBA
” Pau Gasol is undoubtedly one of the most influential players of his generation. A two-time NBA champion, six-time All-Star, three-time Olympic medalist and world champion … Pau has inspired countless fans through his talents and passion for the game. But what made him someone one apart, it is his permanent desire to honor his country, Spain. We congratulate Pau on his splendid career, and thank him for being a dedicated ambassador for our league. “
Rafael Nadal
” A great legend of our sport is retiring! Lots to say, but above all … Thank you Pau! “
José Manuel Calderón, former NBA player, and teammate of Gasol in the selection
” To a legend, to a friend, to someone who has been, is, and will be a reference for Spanish sport, and an example for all as a person. Thank you very much for everything. “
Fernando Alonso, double Formula 1 world champion
” Thank you Pau Gasol. Thank you for everything you have given us (and for the early mornings in front of the TV!). An example at all times, on and off the pitch. The pride of an entire country. We love you very much and I wish you the best for the next chapter, which I am sure will be a success! Idol! “
Iker Casillas, historic Real Madrid goalkeeper
” You are an example as a person and as an athlete. Today you are retiring leaving behind a wonderful career that you have given us all. We really enjoyed following you, and it only remains for us to thank you. Congratulations Pau Gasol. “