Disappearance of Delphine Jubillar: this new track closely studied by investigators

Incarcerated since June 18 in the remand center of Seysses, in Haute-Garonne, Cédric Jubillar is now suspected of having attacked his wife, Delphine Jubillar, for questions of money.

Did Cedric Jubillar murder his wife for a few bucks? This is the new hypothesis that investigators from the Toulouse research section are studying, reveals the Midi Dispatch. Indicted and imprisoned last June 18, Cédric Jubillar is suspected of having played a role in the disappearance (and possibly the murder) of his wife, Delphine Jubillar, who disappeared during the night of December 15 to 16, 2020 in Cagnac- les-Mines (Tarn). And if, for a long time, the investigators focused exclusively on the motive of romantic jealousy, they are now looking at a very different avenue: that of a financial dispute.

Respectively interim in the building and night nurse, Cédric and Delphine Jubillar earned € 1,470 and € 2,000 per month. Differences in income which would be at the origin of several disputes within the couple. After peeling the Jubillar couple’s bank accounts, the Toulouse research section discovered that the day before her disappearance, Delphine Jubillar had gone to her branch, in Albi, to request the change of her bank card code, in order to prevent her husband from using it. She also had an appointment on December 18 to close the account she shared with Cédric Jubillar, no longer having confidence in himself or in his financial management capacities. According to Midi Dispatch, the 33-year-old nurse accused her husband of spying on his expenses. Justified accusations, since Cédric Jubillar had indeed consulted the accounts of his wife on December 2, then on December 6, 2020. He would have also discovered hotel costs and lingerie expenses, following which he would have threatened his companion death, several witnesses said.

Cédric Jubillar’s questionable loans

Still according to the regional daily, the 33-year-old nurse also accused her husband of using the A booklets of their children, Louis and Elyah, to buy cannabis resin. These accusations could also be verified, but Cédric Jubillar’s lawyers say that with each loan to his children, their client made sure to “repay the amount borrowed each time and even more. “After the rejection of three requests for release, Cédric Jubillar remains imprisoned in the remand center of Seysses, in Haute-Garonne. He is, to this day, still presumed innocent.

