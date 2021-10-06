disturbing new revelations about her fiancé Brian Laundrie

Invited in the famous program of Dr. Phil in the United States, the family of Gabby Petito launched a new appeal to her fiancé Brian Laundrie, to surrender to the police. Their lawyer also made a revelation about him.

Gabby Petito’s family are trying to stay hopeful. If the 22-year-old girl was found dead on September 19 in Wyoming, her fiancé Brian Laundrie is still at large. His parents reported his disappearance on September 17, claiming to have seen him for the last time on the 13th or the 14th. He would have gone to a nature reserve where searches are made very complicated due to the flora and fauna that exist. ‘found there. Guests on Dr. Phil’s show for two days this week, Gabby’s relatives appealed to the young man. “We want to know the truth,” said her mother, Nicole. Gabby’s mother-in-law Tara added, “If you really love her, you have to surrender.” “You’re only making things worse. For us, for you, for your family, you must let us be able to turn this page. Let us move on and allow ourselves to remember Gabby by all the wonderful memories we have with her. You must surrender, ”for his part declared the father-in-law of the woman whose death was qualified as a homicide by the police.





Suspected of stealing his credit card

Gabby had been traveling with Brian Laundrie for several months, through American national parks, when her parents lost contact with her. Brian returned home to Florida on his own on the 1ster September and gave no information about her whereabouts. It wasn’t until September 11 that Gabby’s family reported her missing, after spending days trying to reach her. Their spokesperson said on Dr. Phil’s show that Brian arranged for his return to Florida between August 30 and 1er September, after stealing his fiancee’s credit card. The police had already indicated that he had spent 1000 dollars between these two dates, without specifying the source of this sum. “He used his credit card to get home and then run away from the police. This will eventually show us what he was thinking at that time, ”commented the spokesperson.

The Petitos are also calling for the truth from Brian Laundrie’s family. For many, the latter would protect their son by lying to the police. They claim they don’t know where he is or what happened to Gabby. The sister of the young man wanted said Monday to be “heartbroken, like everyone” by this story. Quoted by TMZ and questioned about the possible role of his parents in the escape of their son and did not rule out this possibility, simply confiding: “I do not know”. She responded similarly to the question of whether her brother had killed Gabby. A camping trip for Brian’s parents, with their son, raises questions in particular. They left from September 6 to 8, when Gabby’s parents had not yet reported the young woman’s disappearance. A federal warrant has been issued against Brian Laundrie.