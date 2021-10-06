More

    do everyone over 18 really benefit from a third dose?

    Health


    THE CHEKING PROCESS – The European Medicines Agency has approved the administration of a third dose of Pfizer vaccine for the entire adult population, and no longer just for frail people.

    THE QUESTION. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Tuesday 5 October that a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine “could be considered“By the health systems of European countries for those over 18”at least six months after the second dose“. In France, the High Authority for Health (HAS) has not yet commented on the subject. What is the real use? This is the question asked by many experts such as cardiologist Florian Zores. “What is the benefit of a third dose in an immunocompetent population whose absolute risk after two doses is very low?“, He asked in particular on Twitter.

    Read alsoAre anti-Covid vaccines the cause of 25,000 deaths in Europe?

    Is the benefit / risk balance of the third dose of Pfizer vaccine favorable and attractive for healthy adults?

    CHECKS. In terms of the risks taken, first of all, and in particular the adverse effects of the anti-Covid vaccination, “there are no particular concerns», Assures Mathieu Molimard, head of the pharmacology department

    This article is for subscribers only. You have 79% left to discover.


    Pushing back the limits of science is also freedom.

    Continue reading your article for € 1 the first month

    Already subscribed? Log in


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleFootball Ligue 1 – ASSE-OL: Saint-Etienne sanctioned after the derby?
    Next articleWorker victim of racism, Tesla ordered to pay him 137 million dollars

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC