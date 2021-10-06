do everyone over 18 really benefit from a third dose?

THE CHEKING PROCESS – The European Medicines Agency has approved the administration of a third dose of Pfizer vaccine for the entire adult population, and no longer just for frail people.

THE QUESTION. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Tuesday 5 October that a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine “could be considered“By the health systems of European countries for those over 18”at least six months after the second dose“. In France, the High Authority for Health (HAS) has not yet commented on the subject. What is the real use? This is the question asked by many experts such as cardiologist Florian Zores. “What is the benefit of a third dose in an immunocompetent population whose absolute risk after two doses is very low?“, He asked in particular on Twitter.

Is the benefit / risk balance of the third dose of Pfizer vaccine favorable and attractive for healthy adults?

CHECKS. In terms of the risks taken, first of all, and in particular the adverse effects of the anti-Covid vaccination, “there are no particular concerns», Assures Mathieu Molimard, head of the pharmacology department