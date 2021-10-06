“Do you take yourself for Brad Pitt?”, An actor assaulted at ENTV

What happened yesterday at the entrance to ENTV is serious. In addition to being a sad indicator of the place of the artist in Algeria, it is also an insult to the status of any citizen. However, it was actor Aziz Boukerouni alone who paid the costs.

Aziz Boukrouni, an artist and actor known and loved by all, was assaulted yesterday by a “security guard” at the gates of ENTV. The artist was a guest on a show supposed to air this Friday. Following this serious aggression, verbal then physical, the sphere of Algerian artists was indignant, and showed its total support with the actor.

Cascade of indignation

It is a real cascade of indignation and messages of support that the web experienced yesterday. Algerian artists, on social networks, have shown great solidarity with their colleague who was attacked within the institution itself, which must guarantee the status of the artist.

Mina Lachter indicated that “Aziz Bekrouni, although he is an illustrious and respectable artist, is above all an Algerian citizen who must be respected”. Besides Mina Lachter, Malika Belbey, Souhila Maalam, Imane Noel, Ali Djebara, Mohamed Khassani, Numidia Lezoul and other artists have also shown their support for Aziz Boukerouni.

Abdelkader Djerou, who played with Aziz Boukerouni as part of the Ouled Lahlal soap opera, wanted to give his testimony. In a video shared on social networks he claims that “Aziz Boukerouni was a guest of a television program by ENTV. He was attacked verbally and then physically by a “security guard” at the entrance to the public company “.





“Do you think you’re Brad Pitt?” “

Djeriou is indignant. He claims that the security guard at ” lack of respect “ to the actor. He told him ” who do you think You Are ? Brad Pitt? “, he denounces. This means that the aggressor knew who Aziz Boukerouni is. “He knew he was an artist”. Djeriou will subsequently assert that “Aziz Boukerouni was going to participate in this program for free, unlike Brad Pitt who is always paid to do that, and who walks with bodyguards”.

Djeriou says he is waiting for a reaction from ENTV. According to him, the security manager came after the accident, “He spoke with the agents, as if Boukerouni did not exist”. The assault, it seems, was filmed by surveillance cameras.

The Ministry of Culture for the moment has not reacted. On the artist’s Facebook page, we can read since yesterday “Alte, Basta, Stop the humiliation of the artist in this country”. According to Djeriou there is no humiliation that exceeds what happened.