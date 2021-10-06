Domenech sees Henry on the bench of the Belgian selection / International / Belgium / SOFOOT.com

The savior of FC Nantes is always good advice.

Thierry Henry who asks Kevin De Bruyne to put his chair back correctly after a press conference? It is a dream that could quickly come true. After studying the Xavi file, the leaders of FC Barcelona would think of Roberto Martínez to replace Ronald Koeman. A sacred merry-go-round that would send Thierry Henry on the bench of the Red Devils. For Raymond Domenech, the Belgian selection is the perfect destination for the former striker of the France team.

Hazard, Lukaku, Meunier, Henry: Raymond Domenech drops his four truths on the Red Devils https://t.co/bCY8FZP4ke pic.twitter.com/dwSrLdc9GN

– DH les Sports + (@ladh) October 4, 2021

“Titi has had some setbacks with clubs, because in my opinion, he is only good at a very high level. That’s why his speech must go well with players like Lukaku and De Bruyne. Because they are part of the very high level and can discuss on an equal footing. At this level, he can bring the little details that make the difference ” , launched the former coach of the Blues in an interview for The last hour. Still in the columns of the Belgian daily, Domenech ensures that Thierry Henry’s stints at AS Monaco, but also in Montreal will only be beneficial when managing a selection: “He learned a lot from his various experiences. Personally, I think he is more suited to coaching a selection than a club. I am convinced that he will be better to coach great players than means. ”

The best teacher is failure.

MD