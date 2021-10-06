Domenech tackles the Blues and compares them to the Belgians!

Zapping Foot National Top 10: Ligue 1 top scorers in activity

Decidedly, Raymond Domenech is in good shape and does not hesitate to give his opinion on several football topics in recent days. After paying Peter Bosz, the coach of OL, and his tactical choices following the draw of Gones against Saint-Etienne in the derby last Sunday, the former coach of the Blues spoke of the selection of Didier Deschamps, returning to the failure of the Euro and comparing the reigning world champions to … Belgians, whom the Blues face tomorrow in Turin for the semi-final of the Nations League. With the RTBF, Domenech did not hesitate to give his opinion on the poor performance of Deschamps players at the Euro this summer.

Domenech gives his opinion on the failed Euro of the Blues

“France missed its Euro because it played against nature, because of the presence of Benzema at the forefront of the attack. This team knows how to defend, keep the ball, hold on and play against, it is its philosophy, its DNA “, assures Domenech first, before talking about the desire of the Blues to play more offensive and comparing them to the Belgians!

“So it’s true that we have offensive potential with boys like Kylian Mbappé, Antoine Griezmann, and Karim Benzema, but make no mistake: Benzema, at Real, he is in a team that waits low in front of his goal , plays against, and Karim is able to play in this register, to be a point of support, to keep the ball. And Kylian, at PSG, this system of play, it is the base. ‘Suddenly, it transformed the team: we took ourselves for the Belgians. We believed that because we had people in front of us we were going to attack and do “good deeds”. And the press pushed for that , saying “There will FINALLY be play”. We played against nature, and we took a very big slap “, explains the former strongman of the Blues, who also believes that perhaps if Didier Deschamps had brought back Karim Benzema during the qualifying matches, so the change in the Blues’ game might have been a success. But there is no doubt that Domenech’s words will still make people talk …



