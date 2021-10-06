Dominique Farrugia affected by multiple sclerosis: this terrible remark from an air hostess about his disease

Invited on the set of C à vous this Tuesday, October 5, Dominique Farrugia remembered a derogatory remark about his handicap made by an air hostess.
Full-fledged comedian, renowned actor, Dominique Farrugia marked the minds of the French thanks in particular to his sketches with Alain Chabat and Chantal Lauby. But unfortunately, the actor kept a big secret for many years: his illness. Suffering from multiple sclerosis, he never wanted to make public this disease that was gnawing at him. But now, it is in a book that the comedian has decided to indulge himself. In She never left me the actor confides with an open heart on the disease which led him to move in a wheelchair.
Invited this Tuesday, October 5 on the set of C to you,Dominique Farrugia remembered of a terrible remark made to him by an air hostess, as he got off the plane: “Once, I was coming back from Berlin. My wheelchair wouldn’t arrive, we were starting to clean the plane. And after 45 minutes I said: ‘Pfff, it’s still crap!’ And there, a hostess said to me: ‘When we are in your state, we do not travel’. “ A remark of terrible wickedness that marked the actor for life : “I could have killed her. It’s maddening to hear phrases like that.”
“I can overcome all of this”
In his book, Dominique Farrugia returnst also on the obstacles he encounters in his daily life, he who moves in a wheelchair. “I want to be able to change train tickets whenever I want. Just that. I’m not asking for more, but not less.” Situations that bother him, he who likes to laugh about his illness, not like his friend Alain Chabat: “Alain especially did not like. Even today he does not like jokes about the disease. For me it was a kind of outlet. By laughing and joking, I manage to overcome it all. . We cannot be in constant complaint, we might as well have fun “. A state of mind that helps her move forward.
