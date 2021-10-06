Dominique Farrugia ill: he tells about his daily ordeal strewn with pitfalls

Dominique Farrugia deserted television sets for a long time, but made his comeback this Tuesday, October 5 in C to You as a guest. On France 5, the comedian, director and author of She never left me (Robert Laffont) came to present his book, in which he talks about his illness. Alongside Nicolas Sarkozy, he took the opportunity to talk about multiple sclerosis from which he has suffered for years, and to highlight the many problems that the disabled and sick people have to face on a daily basis, especially in transport.

“There is an absurdity. Lines where stations are accessible but we close them because we are afraid that the disabled will get off at the wrong station. It means that we are on wheels and in addition, we are c * not”, he noted with humor, facing Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine and her chroniclers. Suffering from multiple sclerosis since the age of 28, the former member of the Dummies uses a wheelchair. A complex condition, which led him to hear harsh and hurtful criticisms.





He then tells a very sad anecdote which happened to him when he was returning from Berlin. “The Paris airport did a really great job, but sometimes you wait for a chair that doesn’t come … I say it in my book (…) my chair didn’t arrive, and they started to clean the plane. And after 45 minutes, I say to myself: ‘pff, it’s really boring ‘. And there, a hostess said to me ‘when we are in your state, we do not travel’. I could have killed her “, he narrated.

Dominique Farrugia also noted a symptom of his disease which can make people suffering from multiple sclerosis like him associated. “You can be chronically tired. It’s absolutely boring. So there you are, ‘come on, move your ass. But we have to rest. So we leave you alone but we don’t ‘call more “.

The dad of Mia and Zoe (born in 2008 and 2010, from his union with his wife Isabelle, editor’s note) reveals some anecdotes but also gives ways to make life easier for people with disabilities in his book, She never left me.