Donald Trump is no longer among the top 400 American billionaires

Posted on Oct 6, 2021, 11:43 AMUpdated Oct 6, 2021, 3:34 PM

The year 2021 will undoubtedly leave a bitter taste to Donald Trump. Not only did he lose his chair in the White House and be banned from the social networks he loved so much, but he also lost his financial superb.

For the first time in twenty-five years, it is no longer part of the Forbes 400 ranking. A first for him who, since 1996, was present every year in this ranking which lists the 400 richest Americans by taking into account all types of assets (participations in companies, real estate, art, yachts, vineyards, etc. ).

The arrival at the White House, the beginning of the fall

The ouster of Donald Trump is not entirely a surprise. Appeared in the Forbes 400 in 1996, it slipped for a few years to the bottom of this ranking. And his fall accelerated from 2016 and his arrival at the White House. A shame, when he was considered the “president of the rich”.

That year, his fortune reached $ 3.7 billion, which allowed him to claim 156th place in the Forbes 400. But he rose to 248th place the following year, to 259th in 2018, the 276th in 2019 and the 339th last year.





Of course, Donald Trump is not to be pitied and still weighs, according to the American magazine, 2.5 billion dollars. But that’s 600 million less than last year. And, at this level of fortune, he lacks 400 million to be able to claim to be part of the Forbes 400.

Inability to diversify its activities

The health crisis but also the economic one has gone through this. But this does not explain everything. And for Dan Alexandre, editor in chief at “Forbes”, the former American president is largely responsible for this situation. “If Trump is looking for someone to blame, he can start with himself. Five years ago, he had a golden opportunity to diversify his fortune, ”he explains. In fact, Donald Trump has largely remained in real estate, hotels and even golf courses. So many activities that have been affected by the health crisis.

Others have, at the same time, made their fortunes grow. And, not surprisingly, the 2021 edition of the Forbes 400 dedicates Jeff Bezos (Amazon), Elon Musk (Tesla) and Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook) on the podium of the three biggest American fortunes.