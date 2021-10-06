Donald Trump is no longer among the top 400 American fortunes

The former president saw his fortune melt in 2016, the year of his election to the White House. Here it is outside the Forbes 400 for the first time in 25 years.

The White House, a good deal? Financially, no. Donald Trump saw his fortune melt at great speed in the first year of his election. After 4 years without being able to touch closely the business that made his fortune, he officially left the prestigious Forbes 400 list, which includes the top 400 American fortunes. This is the first time in 25 years that the real estate mogul has not appeared, after having plummeted from place to place in recent years.

If Trump remains in the spotlight of a tidy fortune ($ 2.5 billion), he has not taken advantage of the pandemic like many American billionaires. He lost $ 600 million. It must be said that real estate companies, hotels and golf courses have not been successful.





Previously, Trump’s controversial positions have scared investors away and his historic bank (Deutsche Bank) let him down. In New York, the Democratic mayor earlier this year ended contracts that allowed the Trump Organization to run attractions in Central Park and a Bronx golf course.

Jeff Bezos, number 1

After coming close to bankruptcy in the 1990s, the billionaire raised the bar at the dawn of the 2000s and weathered the financial crisis not without some damage. But between 2010 and 2015, his fortune had experienced impressive inflation to reach $ 4.5 billion.

In the absence of Trump, the Forbes 400 ranking once again devotes Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and Elon Musk, boss of Tesla. Follow Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook), Bill Gates (ex-Microsoft) and Larry Page (Google). The first woman is Alice Walton (Walmart), 12th in the ranking.