Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires dated in Japan and elsewhere

No worldwide release for the latest Omega Force factories, because if Japanese fans will be able to make it their Christmas game (who are we to judge?) From December 23, 2021, the rest of the world will wait until February 15, 2022 for discover this new strategic iteration on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch and Steam. Note that the PS5 version will only be available for download and that the upgrade will be free from the PS4 boxed version.

Combining the series’ one-on-one gameplay with the addition of tactical elements, Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires introduces a new mechanic Storming in the Castle which asks to storm castles by all possible means and in particular by using siege engines to break through defenses or by distributing adequate instructions to the troops during the battle. Once the doors of the enemy base have given way, the battle enters a decisive phase which requires defeating the commander of the place, but also all the other enemy officers who will have returned for a final resistance.

The Secret Blueprints selected during the Battle Preparation phase will take the form of Mission Objectives during Battles, and each of these Secret Blueprints will have their own pass and fail conditions. Once the conditions for success are met, the allies will benefit from favorable effects. The proper use of Secret Plans therefore brings a new strategic dimension to the game, especially since the key will also be to prevent the enemy from using their own Secret Plans.





Players will also be careful to take into account the affinity system which determines the strengths and weaknesses of the three different types of battalion (infantry beats cavalry which beats archery which beats infantry) which also have other personal characteristics. (cavalry deals more damage to enemy HQ, for example).