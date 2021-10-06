Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires dated in Japan and elsewhere

No worldwide release for the latest Omega Force factories, because if Japanese fans will be able to make it their Christmas game (who are we to judge?) From December 23, 2021, the rest of the world will wait until February 15, 2022 for discover this new strategic iteration on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch and Steam. Note that the PS5 version will only be available for download and that the upgrade will be free from the PS4 boxed version.
Combining the series’ one-on-one gameplay with the addition of tactical elements, Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires introduces a new mechanic Storming in the Castle which asks to storm castles by all possible means and in particular by using siege engines to break through defenses or by distributing adequate instructions to the troops during the battle. Once the doors of the enemy base have given way, the battle enters a decisive phase which requires defeating the commander of the place, but also all the other enemy officers who will have returned for a final resistance.
The Secret Blueprints selected during the Battle Preparation phase will take the form of Mission Objectives during Battles, and each of these Secret Blueprints will have their own pass and fail conditions. Once the conditions for success are met, the allies will benefit from favorable effects. The proper use of Secret Plans therefore brings a new strategic dimension to the game, especially since the key will also be to prevent the enemy from using their own Secret Plans.
Players will also be careful to take into account the affinity system which determines the strengths and weaknesses of the three different types of battalion (infantry beats cavalry which beats archery which beats infantry) which also have other personal characteristics. (cavalry deals more damage to enemy HQ, for example).
Besides battles, political intrigue is also making a comeback. The goal will be to meet the objectives set every six months by the Kingdom of the player who strives to unify China. Each month, players will be able to issue orders to recruit new officers, purchase arrows and items, and perform a variety of military, economic, and diplomatic commands.
Finally, if the 94 fighters of Dynasty Warriors 9 will all be playable, note that the character creation tool is intended to be more robust because clearly inspired by that of Nioh. So much the better since the avatars will have the possibility of getting married and having descendants that will inherit the characteristics of their parents. Fans will find details of the different editions of the game and in particular of the 20th Anniversary Box collector on the official website.