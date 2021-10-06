Dyson’s future robot vacuum design revealed in FCC document

Dyson was currently working on a new robot vacuum cleaner, which is revealed in certain FCC files. According to the photos, the new robot from the English manufacturer will be slimmer and wider than the Dyson 360 Eye.

After a 360 Eye went unnoticed in Europe and a Heurist that has not gone beyond Asia, the British manufacturer is retrying its luck with a new robot vacuum cleaner whose certification has been filed with the FCC (Federal Communications Commission of the States -United). This is in any case what relates an article in The Verge, photo in support. From the images recovered, the new Dyson 360 hyperdymium – that’s its name – is slimmer and wider than its predecessors; a good point when we remember the tank that was the Dyson 360 Eye. It’s a safe bet that this new generation can more easily squeeze under low furniture.





Obviously, Dyson abandons the round format of the 360 ​​Eye in favor of a D shape democratized by the Neato. There is also the multicyclonic filtration system dear to the English manufacturer – deployed on all the stick vacuum cleaners in the catalog – as well as a 360 ° camera still installed on the hood of the machine. The latter would now be surrounded by a ring of LEDs, which should logically allow the robot to better locate itself in the dark. Presumably, every element that makes up the device, from the dust bin to the soft roller (Fluffy style) that occupies the entire width of the device, would be removable. This should facilitate the maintenance of the robot.

Obviously, we have no guarantee regarding the launch of this robot, but the document filed with the FCC testifies to Dyson’s ambitions concerning this category of products. To be continued then.