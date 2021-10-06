Economic conditions raise concerns as inequalities widen

Janet Yellen, the US Secretary of the Treasury has warned that a US default, if Congress does not raise the debt ceiling, could trigger another recession. As for international institutions, Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF, announced that growth would be a little weaker than expected. She is especially worried about the inequalities of the recovery.

Pessimism and warning to Washington about economic conditions. The suspense over the growth forecast will not be lifted until next week. But it already seems that the 6% anticipated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in July will not be reached. In the meantime, the Delta variant has wreaked new havoc.





” We are facing a global recovery that remains hampered by the pandemic and its impact », Summarized the director general of the institution in Washington during a virtual conversation at the University of Bocconi in Milan before the fall meetings of the Fund and the World Bank.

But more than global growth, it is the widening gap between countries that worries Kristalina Georgieva. The divergence is such, explains the boss of the IMF, that advanced economies will return to their pre-Covid levels by next year while most emerging and developing countries ” will take many more years to recover “.

Vaccine fracture

One of the main reasons for this discrepancy is what the IMF Managing Director calls ” the great vaccine fracture “. She therefore asks rich countries to keep their pledges immediately.

In addition to these difficulties in accessing vaccines, some nations are facing pressure on prices which ” should persist “. Global food prices increased by more than 30% during the year. Associated with the soaring energy prices, this puts even more pressure on the poorest families.

Kristalina Georgieva also pointed to another source of concern: according to IMF calculations, global public debt has now reached nearly 100% of global GDP.