EdF: V. Rabiot, the version of Mbappé’s mother

The scene had made a lot of talk. During the round of 16 of the Euro between France and Switzerland (3-3, 4-5 tab), a clash had taken place in the stands between the mother of Adrien Rabiot, Véronique Rabiot, and the Mbappé clan. The mother and middle agent of Juventus Turin would have criticized the striker of Paris Saint-Germain for his attitude during the competition. In an interview with the daily Le Parisien, Kylian Mbappé’s mother returned to this episode.

“Véronique Rabiot was not with me. But I was the one who went upstairs to talk to her. I told her what I had to say to her as a mother and as a woman, namely that it was was quite out of place, especially in front of Ethan (her other son, present at the stadium). On the other hand, what bothered me was the treatment the next day. She took a lot for nothing. I find it unfair ” , judged Fayza Lamari.





And to continue: “There is something that I admire about her: she managed the career of her son. Me, I have Wilfrid (Mbappé’s father) who has a prominent place. I stand in solidarity with Me Rabiot. because tomorrow it will happen to me. You must hear a lot of stories about me. Are they true? I heard I was having secret meetings in Hungary during the Euro! “

Read 22.484 times – by Romain Rigaux on 10/06/2021 at 8:19 pm



