Elisabeth Levy pushes a huge rant against Laurent Ruquier! (VIDEO)

If this October 4, Time for the pros was devoted in large part to the death of Bernard Tapie, at the end of the program, Élisabeth Levy gave a violent rant against Laurent Ruquier, whose last issue of We are live, this Saturday, on France 2, blew up to the ceiling.

The editorial director of the magazine Conversationalist asked Pascal Praud, reluctant to criticize Laurent Ruquier, to speak to him: “I pay his salary, so you allow me to say bad things “.

Élisabeth Levy then explained the reasons for her anger. She first confessed to having been scandalized by the 10 minutes of bashing on Eric Zemmour at the start of the program (as for weeks). It thus ruled: “He’s a vampire and a microbe, excuse me that’s not proper. This is Orwell’s hate minute, it’s fascist rhetoric of calling your opponents germs. That is extreme. right in there? “





Then, Elisabeth Levy accused Laurent Ruquier, yet host of a cultural program on the public service, of behaving like the “campaign manager” by Jean-Luc Mélenchon. Because he encouraged, this October 2, the boss of France Insoumise to opt for a union of the left to be certain of being in the second round, she would like her speaking time to be counted from now on.

“My arms fall to me ” she yelled, before pointing her finger: “he tells her that in order for people to stop suffering, the left must be won over. It is the camp of good, it is the left year 90, nothing happened “. And to conclude, on a more pecuniary level: “And all that, with my dough, in a cultural program. I’m fed up with funding this propaganda.”

