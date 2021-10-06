Emily Ratajkowski is furious at the revelations of her charges against Robin Thicke

Emily Ratajkowski is angry. As with every book release with high potential, the right sheets are published in the press, and this was the case for his, My Body, of which the Sunday Times unveiled Monday the passage on his accusations against Robin Thicke. The model tells that the singer grabbed her chest without her consent during the filming of the clip for Blurred Lines, video that made her famous. But now, it was neither the time nor the way to do it according to her.





“It’s frustrating because I wasn’t the one telling the story, it leaked. It was really hard for me, I really like being in control of my image and I wrote this book to share the whole story and all of its aspects. I have a feeling it’s been tricked into a click trap and all of a sudden the words like “sexual assault” and “allegations” are thrown away instead of letting people read the book… I just can’t wait for that. the public can read my own words ”, she declared at the microphone of Extra on the sidelines of a New York evening.

An evolution

Clearly, Emily Ratajkowski denies having released a book of shocking revelations. This is an “essay” on the “evolution” of his political and societal awareness. “I can’t wait for people to take the nuance and understand it,” she added.

My Body releases November 9 in its original version. Robin Thicke did not respond to Emily Ratajkowski’s accusations, which were confirmed by the director of the music video. Blurred Lines, Diane Martel.